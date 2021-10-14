Apple may be forced to slash iPhone 13 production by millions just before Christmas

Apple may have to reduce the number of iPhones it can manufacture just as the festive season kicks off, in news that it sure to disappoint many keen customers.

It what may turn out to be even more of a Christmas disappointment than the ghastly-looking new Home Alone movie, it has been revealed that Apple may slash its production of iPhone 13 devices by as many as 10 million over the festive season.

Bloomberg reports that the tech giant was expected to manufacture 90 million units in order to meet demand, however a worldwide shortage of computer chips has meant that Apple has struggled to receive all the necessary components. Similar problems have likewise caused a shortage of consoles such as the Xbox Series X and PS5, as Microsoft’s executive Vice-President of Gaming has already admitted.

The problem is a global one that has arisen during the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused shortages in energy, goods, labour, and transportation, with The Guardian reporting that the energy shortages and increased power prices of recent weeks in East Asian manufacturing centres have particularly exacerbated the crisis.

While the iPhone 13 might seem to only offer modest improvements on its predecessor, the iPhone 12, it’s not hard to see why so many people still want to get their hands on one — and sadly may well end up disappointed this year.

The dual camera system is one of the best in the business, with an excellent wide and ultrawide camera, and the battery life has been significantly upgraded by comparison with its predecessor. Its Pro sibling offers even greater all-round performance, thanks to an extra camera and a display with an enhanced 120Hz refresh rate, although both devices do share some minor faults including the invasive notch at the top of the screen, the presence of a Lightning port rather than a USB-C connection, and the lack of a supplied charger in the box.