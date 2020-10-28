Apple TV 4K Review

Apple TV 4K is one of, if not the most premium of streaming devices on the market right now. It’ll cost you a pretty penny but for your money you’ll get high quality output, tremendous performance and a seamless experience for Apple users.

What we love – Speedy, useful voice controls and Apple integration

Apple TV 4K offers one of the fastest navigation experiences of any streaming stick – using its A10X fusion chip to achieve the swift performance. You’ll rarely encounter any lag and can shift from one app to another seamlessly.

The navigation is only enhanced by the useful voice controls afforded by the Siri remote. The Siri button lets you request specific shows, apps, music and more, all with the power of your voice and with shockingly fast results in return.

Apple TV 4K offers the integration and accessibility we’ve come to expect from all Apple devices. Whether its the plethora of choice in the App Store or the ability to use your iPhone as a remote, there’s plenty of extras if you’re already in the Apple system. AirPlay and the ability to connect your AirPods are onboard too.

On top of all the speediness and Apple-centric features, there’s plenty for compatibility completionists here as well. Apple TV 4K offers HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support as well as, of course, up to 4K resolution.

What we don’t like – Pricey, missing features and an iffy remote

The biggest hurdle for entry when it comes to the Apple TV 4K is undoubtedly the price – with an RRP of £179. Given that the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, Amazon Fire Stick and Chromecast with Google TV all come in for less than £60, Apple’s higher asking price might be hard to justify for many.

While Apple TV 4K offers a great experience for the features it does support, some apps have lagged behind due to compatibility issues. YouTube only recently received 4K support on the Apple TV 4K, and it still is a much older looking app than what you’ll find elsewhere – which does extend to some other apps as well.

The Siri remote offers great functionality via its Siri integration but the touch interface is poor to say the least. You might get used to the scrolling eventually but using your iPhone or a universal remote is an easier approach.

Verdict

Apple TV 4K is a premium experience that will mainly entice those already in the Apple ecosystem. If you do dive in, the visual class, superfast performance, wide-range of apps and useful Siri controls will provide you with an experience that matches the premium price you paid.

