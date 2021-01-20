Apple TV Plus: As the free trial period is extended, here are the shows you need to check out now

The free trial for Apple TV Plus has just been extended, so you’ve got more time to catch up on any shows you may have missed. Here’s what you should watch.

If you’ve bought Apple hardware recently and gained a complimentary free subscription period to Apple TV Plus, then you’ll be pleased to know that it has now been extended, right up until July 2021 according to 9to5 Mac. If this applies to you, a notification email should be on its way sometime in the new few weeks.

Fortunately, that means you’ve got even more time to catch up on some of the great TV series available on the streaming service, and here are a few of our top picks.

Ted Lasso

This light sitcom follows the exploits of an American soccer coach as he is appointed to manage a Premier League club, with all the misunderstandings you’d expect from a clash of two contrasting sports cultures. This is a warm-hearted watch if you’re looking for something up-beat, and keep your eyes peeled for a special cameo.

See

Written by Steven Knight, the man who brought us Peaky Blinders, this sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa follows a tribe of humans in the far-distant future who have all lost the sense of sight due to a ravaging plague. Though mere survival is a tough challenge for this unrecognisable society, everything could change upon the birth of twins who are able to see.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Starring Rob McElhenney from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (and coming from the same executive producers), this comedy series follows the behind-the-scenes antics of a of team of video game developers responsible for a hugely popular MMORPG. Made with the close cooperation of Ubisoft, it will have you wondering how much is satire and how much is the unseen truth of video game development.

For All Mankind

Imagine if the first flag planted on the lunar surface had borne the hammer and sickle rather than the stars and stripes. That is the conceit of this alternative history series, which explores how the course of history could have taken a fateful turn if humankind’s crowning achievement had gone differently, prompting reflective questions about the two societies that competed for dominance in the space race.

Servant

This psychological horror series has already been renewed for a third season, and it’s not hard to see why (unless you’ve had to watch it in little glimpses from behind the sofa). After a tragic bereavement, sinister and suspicious goings-on occur at the home of the devastated couple. And most scarily of all, there’s a very creepy doll.