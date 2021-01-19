Peaky Blinders will come to an end after its sixth series

The hit show about Brummie gangsters will run for one final series before it comes to an end, the show runner has confirmed.

Steven Knight, the creator and writer of Peaky Blinders has confirmed that the next series of the show will be its last, but promises that it will be “back with a bang”.

The announcement was a little surprising – not to mention disappointing – because the concept was originally planned to run for seven series. Broadcast since 2013, the show has proven to be a great success with audiences and critics; the fifth series averaged 7.2 million viewers per episode on BBC One, who eagerly tuned in each week to see the latest from Tommy Shelby & co.

The above interview shows director Anthony Byrne discussing the sixth series, and his infectious enthusiasm for the project leaves us highly excited for the inevitable high-stakes finale that will no doubt be influenced by last season’s enigmatic ending. As an interesting side note, Knight wrote that “the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on”, which could leave the door open for a follow-up film or spin-off in the same setting.

While the show may disappear from our screens, it will leave a legacy that goes beyond television; according to the Office for National Statistics, the programme is suggested as the reason for why Arthur became one of the top-ten most popular boys’ names for the first time since the 1920s. But perhaps the series will be best remembered by awful try-hard fashion imitations that led to people below the age of seventy wearing tweed and oversized flat caps (which at least partly covered up the similarly regrettable haircuts propagated by the show).

What do you make of the decision to conclude Peaky Blinders after its sixth season? Is it the right time to cap it off, or has it been slashed down too soon? Let us know what you think in the poll below.