As if things couldn’t get any worse, now Cyberpunk 2077’s source code has been stolen

Cyberpunk 2077, the problem-beset blockbuster video game, has encountered yet another disaster as its source code has been stolen.

Many gamers were expecting Cyberpunk to be the biggest and best game of last year, but it quickly turned into a multifaceted disaster following long delays to the release, a buggy launch and the hodgepodge returns policy thereafter. But now, even worse news has arrived; CD Projekt, the studio behind the game, has been the victim of a devastating ransomware attack.

According to the developers, the hackers left a note that read:

“Your [sic] have been EPICALLY pwned!! We have dumped FULL copies of the source codes from your Perforce server for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent and the unreleased version of Witcher 3!!! We have also dumped all of your documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more!”

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

The note continued with a threat to sell or leak the source codes online, unless an agreement was reached within a 48-hour deadline.

In response, CD Projekt shared the news on Twitter and robustly claimed that they “will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data”. The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities, and fortunately CD Projekt are confident that the personal data of players and users of their services has not been lost.

The news is another bitter pill to swallow for the studio, which surely had high hopes for this triple-A title. Upon release (which was delayed from April to December 2020), players found that the game was almost unplayable because of bugs, which particularly affected those gamers on the Xbox One or PS4. The game was pulled from the PlayStation store, but the developers promised to fix the flaws; unfortunately the 1.1 update seemingly introduced yet another bug.

We had been so looking forward to experiencing the dystopic open-world of Night City – which features Keanu Reeves himself, no less – but this series of catastrophes has turned the release of Cyberpunk into a cautionary tale.