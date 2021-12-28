Best wireless Apple earphones: Comparing the best audio tech for your iPhone

Apple has a wide range of wireless earphones that work seamlessly with their smartphones, and our expertly crafted list will help you find the one that best suits your listening needs and style.

You may not think of Apple as an audio company, but these days it is one. It makes several high-quality headphones and speakers, and also owns Beats — one of the best-known headphone brands in the world.

We’re going to touch on a few of Apple’s headphone highlights, pairs that cover a wide range of budgets and styles within the in-ear headphones space. Things to consider include whether you want active noise cancellation, perfect for public transport, and if you want cable-free true wireless earphones or not. Read on for the best Apple earphones you can buy today.

Apple AirPods Pro

Best Apple earphones

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple entered the earphones big leagues with the AirPods Pro. They have great active noise cancellation and far better sound quality than the standard Apple AirPods. Their tone is smooth and rich, with a refreshingly neutral tonal balance. The AirPods Pro also work like a dream with iPhones, pairing so easily and quickly it’s as if the two become best friends as soon as the earphones are removed from their box.

Pros

Balanced sound offers an accuracy and fatigue-free take on your favourite tunes

Effective noise cancellation takes the stress out of pubic transport and noisy roads

Very comfortable and easy to pair with iPhones

Cons

4.5 hour battery life may require some pre-planning for longer trips outdoors

Beats Studio Buds

Also consider

Beats Studio Buds

These earphones are a slightly more affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro, under the Beats sister brand. They have active noise cancellation and sound that puts a little more emphasis on the bass and treble, without going overboard as some Beats headphones from years ago did. Good value, satisfying sound and small earpieces make the Beats Studio Buds a sensible buy, even if you’re not a Beats fan; however, they don’t have the Apple H1 chip that allows for cross-device pairing.

Pros

Up to eight hour battery life, or five hours with active noise cancellation

Engaging and fun sound, without over-emphasising the bass register

IPx4 water resistance is useful for runners and gym-goers

Cons

They don’t have the Apple H1 chip seen in Apple’s AirPods Pro earphones

Beats Flex

Best value

Beats Flex

The best buy budget Apple earphones are actually Beats-branded. The Beats Flex are neckband earphones, not the true wireless kind, but offer great performance at an accommodating price. Their sound has the punchy bass we look for in workout earphones, but it doesn’t go overboard and clog up the rest of the audio, while the battery lasts up to 12 hours. They even have Apple’s W1 chip for stress-free pairing with Apple devices — and fortunately also work just fine with other phones, including those running Android.

Pros

Fun sound with the right amount of boosted bass for casual listening

Great value

They have Apple’s W1 chip for smart pairing with iPhones and iPads

Cons

The neckband design might not appeal as much as the trendy true wireless kind

