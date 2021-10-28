Bill Murray may have let slip his appearance in the next Ant-Man movie

It seems that Bill Murray may appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, following an indiscreet answer in a recent interview.

Millions around the world are eagerly attentive for just the slightest hint or rumour about any of the next Marvel movies, but the latest leak comes from a fairly unexpected source: Bill Murray.

Whilst doing a press tour with Patrick Heidmann for the German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, as part of the publicity for the new Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch., Bill Murray appeared to let slip that he would have a role in the upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Side note to my recent #BillMurray interview: this is where he told me that he recently joined the #MCU. Not difficult to figure out in which film. https://t.co/wP3so1Z0h8 — Patrick Heidmann (@patrickheidmann) October 25, 2021

According to a translation by IGN, Murray said the following: “You know, I recently shot a Marvel movie. I’m probably not supposed to tell you, but whatever. But a few people were pretty surprised that I would decide on doing a project like this. But for me, the case was clear; I got to know the director – and I really liked him a lot. He was funny, humble, everything you want in a director. So, I agreed to do it, even though these giant comic book productions don’t usually interest me as an actor.”

Owing to Murray mentioning Bring It On as another of this director’s films, it seems fairly safe to guess that he was talking of Peyton Reed and his new Marvel project Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It was recently announced that this film’s release date would be pushed back to 28 July 2023, due to a series of production delays in Disney’s vast schedule. If you can’t wait quite that long for another Murray moment, then you can catch him in Wes Anderson’s typically charming The French Dispatch in cinemas right now.