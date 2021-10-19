Avengers Disassemble? Marvel’s Phase 4 movies are postponed by months

Disney has delayed a whole slate of new Marvel superhero films by months, including sequels to Black Panther, Thor, and Doctor Strange.

Marvel fans had to wait the entirety of 2020 without seeing a new film from their favourite franchise, and it seems that the virtue of patience will be required from them once again, as it has just been announced that a ream of the comic book movies have been delayed from their previously scheduled release dates.

While four of these are named productions, some of the others under development were yet to be publicly titled, while even some non-Marvel entities (including the fifth Indiana Jones film) have also been affected.

New release dates for upcoming Marvel Studios films are here! Mark your calendars: https://t.co/QAUhjUoYFp — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 18, 2021

According to Variety, here is the full list of new release dates for all of the Disney films in question:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 6 May 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder: 8 July 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 11 November 2022

‘Indiana Jones 5’ (working title): 30 June 2023

Untitled Disney Live Action movie previously due for 14 July 2023 has been removed from the schedule

The Marvels: 17 February 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: 28 July 2023

Untitled Marvel movie previously due for 28 July 2023 has been removed from the schedule

Untitled Marvel movie previously due for 6 October 2023 has been removed from the schedule

Untitled 20th Century movie previously due for 20 October 2023 has been removed from the schedule

Untitled Marvel movie: 3 November 2023

The same source reports that the delays are not due to concerns about potential box office performance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, but rather due to production delays that have had a knock-on effect; in the case of the Indiana Jones film, the postponement is because of a shoulder injury that Harrison Ford suffered during the shoot.

While the wait for the new Doctor Strange film won’t come as welcome news to Marvel fans, they can console themselves with the knowledge that the franchise’s next blockbuster is just around the corner: The Eternals will be released on 5 November 2021 in the UK and the US.