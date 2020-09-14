Apple is hosting a media event on September 15 and all signs point to a new Apple Watch and iPad making an appearance during the online-only show.

With new products expected imminently, now is probably the worst time to buy new Apple gear. If you’re in the market for a new watch or tablet, then we’d suggest holding off for now and seeing what the event brings.

The biggest rumours heading into the event, which Apple is dubbing Time Flies, revolve around a new iPad Air (likely iPad Air 4 or iPad Air 2020) and a new Watch. Even if you’re not going to pick up the new products, there’s every chance the older tech will get a price cut to make way for the new range so you might save some cash by holding out that little bit longer.

Another rumour suggests there will be an Apple Watch SE revealed, which could be a cheaper version of the excellent wearable. This could bring the higher-end design of the Series 5, but save on the costs by removing some features like the ECG monitor and always-on display. This could further drive the price of the Series 3 (currently £199) down even more, making it hard to resist.

Many were expecting this event to also reveal the iPhone 12, however we could be waiting until October for that highly-anticipated release. This year we could have a bunch of iPhones, including a Pro model and the first whiff of 5G from Apple. You could say this iPad event is the appetiser to the iPhone 12 main course.

So, if you want to make the smart move we’d suggest holding off on making your Apple purchase until all the new ranges are out and you can see what’s new and how well it will fit your needs. We’ll be bringing you details on all the new stuff here on Recombu and on our sister site Trusted Reviews.