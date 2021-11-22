Google Pixel 6a leaks show off the device in all its glory

Google’s newest budget device has just been revealed in some classy renders, and it looks very similar to the flagship devices.

It’s not been too long since the top-class Google Pixel 6 was unveiled, ushering in a new era for the tech giant’s own hardware thanks to its excellent performance, screen, and camera quality — not to mention a host of new software tricks. But now our eyes have turned to Google’s next device, the cut-price version of that same handset, and what we’ve seen so far looks very promising.

So… Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel6a! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad



On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/7kzPc5STEU pic.twitter.com/Us8H6haEh8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 20, 2021

According to @OnLeaks, who is one of the most reliable tech leakers on the Twittersphere, the Pixel 6a will feature a similar camera bar to its upmarket predecessors, along with a holepunch selfie camera at the top of the screen. Measuring 6.2 inches, that same display will apparently host a fingerprint scanner too. As for technical specifications, for now we don’t have much of an inside track, but we can perhaps expect the same 50-megapixel camera sensor as the mainline devices, and perhaps another outing for Google’s own-brand silicon chip, Tensor.

It’s encouraging news to see that Google’s next phone could already be at an advanced stage of development, especially given some less encouraging recent signs. For one thing, the Pixel 5a never even got released in the UK, and on top of that there have seemingly been delays to the expected Pixel Fold phablet and the Pixel Watch. Let’s hope that the Google Pixel 6a makes it here, and soon!