Halo Infinite: The launch trailer is finally here, and it’s epic

One the year’s most hotly anticipated video games has received a launch trailer just a week before it goes on sale, and it looks like it has been worth the wait for Halo fans.

They said that good things come to those who wait, so it is fair enough that all of us who have patiently bided our time for the next-gen game Halo Infinite are handsomely rewarded with this stunning and intriguing new trailer one week before the game hits shop shelves:

The video starts with Cortana’s slightly hunting voice saying, “If you knew how you were going to die, how would you live your life differently?”

Then we soon see Master Chief getting stuck into the action, as gameplay footage appears in the trailer. The combat looks slick, and as always there are plenty of menacing foes that you’ll have to take care of, including Brutes, Grunts, and Jackals. The trailer boasts that this will be “the biggest Halo ever”, so we can’t wait to get to grips with the enormous new maps.

Halo Infinite is set for release on 8 December 2021, and will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

On top of the new game, there’s also a Halo TV series in the works that’s set for release in 2022. The distinguished franchise may be 20 years old by now, but arguably it’s still going from strength to strength — and as far as we’re concerned, long may it continue.