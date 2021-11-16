Hello, Master Chief: The first teaser trailer for the Halo TV series is here

We’ve finally been treated to our very first glimpses of Master Chief in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the bestselling Halo video game series.

There are few video game series quite as iconic as Halo or its legendary protagonist Master Chief, so it’s fitting to see the franchise finally get a screen adaptation. See for yourself the first few frames of the upcoming TV series that’s already got the fanbase abuzz:

Showing just a few glimpses of Master Chief as he dons his unmistakable suit of Spartan armour, the clip is enough to whet your appetite but nowhere near enough to sate it. We know that the series will arrive in 2022, but an exact has not yet been forthcoming so you might have to just sit tight for a while yet.

Set to be available on the streaming service Paramount Plus, the series will dramatise “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant… [weaving] deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future” according to Deadline.

Fortunately, there’s something else on the horizon that should make that waiting period pass a fair bit quicker; Halo Infinite, the next video game in the series, will be released on 9 December for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

As indicated by the #Xbox20 hashtag on the original tweet, the launch of this series could be considered as part of the console’s 20th anniversary since it was first launched in November 2001. One of its launch titles was, of course, Halo: Combat Evolved — the first game in the series. This milestone has also been marked by the launch of some snazzy sneakers from Adidas that commemorate both the console and its practically synonymous first person shooter.