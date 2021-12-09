Here’s the first official image from the set of the Harry Potter reunion — and it’s a shot of pure nostalgia

The first official photo from the set of Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary TV special has been published, and it’s almost like stepping back in time.

So many people from a certain generation will never forget the magical moment they saw JK Rowling’s famous children’s novels transported to the big screen. Twenty years may since have passed, but the fandom around the eight-film Harry Potter series has hardly dimmed at all in enthusiasm, and following the release of this on-set photo from the upcoming anniversary special it may even be more passionate than ever.

In preparation of the premiere of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the first official photo from the set has been unveiled, and it’s the first time since the grand finale that we’ve seen the central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson sharing the screen again, just as it should be.

Even though some things have changed — I don’t remember the precocious schoolboy Harry ever sporting a full beard — the feeling of seeing the three back together again is almost like stepping back briefly in time. We really can’t wait to hear the anecdotes and behind-the-scenes secrets that they reveal when the special airs on New Year’s Day.

The one-off TV special, which was announced back in November, seems as though it will be similar in format to the recent Friends reunion episode, consisting of fans and the cast members sharing their reminiscences about what the series meant for them.

Return to Hogwarts will be available on HBO Max in applicable countries, and in the UK it will be broadcast on Sky TV and then available for catch-up on NOW.