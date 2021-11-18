Return to Hogwarts: Harry Potter cast reunite for anniversary TV special

The cast of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will return to our screens for a twentieth-anniversary celebration of the film that started it all.

Prepare yourself for a wave of nostalgia as the cast of the original Harry Potter film are set to reunite in a one-off TV special. But also brace yourself for a wave of depression as you realise that means the movie is now twenty years old. HBO Max has released a teaser trailer for the reunion below, and although it doesn’t give much away it have still caught the attention of passionate Potterheads the world over:

Among those set to star in the event, there will be the central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, and many more besides.

This special may well have been influenced by the smash hit success of the Friends reunion episode, which saw the six main actors come together again, along with those playing other cult characters, for a series of reminiscences about their experience filming the show. So don’t get your hopes up for a new storyline: this is likely to be more like an informal chat. This time at least we just hope it won’t be hosted by the seemingly omnipresent James Corden…

The TV special will air on New Year’s Day 2022, and will be available on HBO Max in all eligible countries; in the UK, it will most likely be available to watch live on Sky, and available on Now via catch-up.