House of the Dragon: Watch the first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series

The eagerly anticipated prequel series to Game of Thrones has made its presence felt with this intriguing and enigmatic first teaser trailer.

It feels like forever since Game of Thrones reached its controversial conclusion, so there’s good news if you want to visit Westeros once more: the first trailer for HBO’s prequel series House of the Dragon has been unveiled, and it will undoubtedly whet fans’ appetites.

An on-screen title announces that the series will take place “200 years before the fall of the throne”, making it a distant antecedent of the original Game of Thrones series that will undoubtedly shed significant light onto its backstory, and more specifically the dramatic fall of the House of Targaryen.

We hear a voiceover narration in the unmistakable tones of Matt Smith, who will star as Daemon Targaryen, and while our eyes feast upon fierce jousting, ominously flickering candles, and above all the family’s distinctive platinum blonde locks, he explains that “Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did.” We can expect plenty of these fully grown firebreathers in this series, as the House gears up for a destructive civil war that will tear it asunder.

Fortunately we won’t have to wait long to see the bloody saga unfold on our screens; the series will launch in 2022, though we’ve yet to be informed of the specific date it will arrive. While House of the Dragon will be available to stream on HBO Max in the United States, it’s likely to be broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK, and then available to stream on NOW (formerly Now TV).