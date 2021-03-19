How to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League online for free

The highly-anticipated Snyder Cut has just been released, and here’s how you can watch it to decide for yourself whether it lives up to the hype.

Four years on from the release of Justice League you can now watch the film as envisioned by its original director, Zack Snyder. See for yourself if it finally does justice to DC Comic’s greatest superheroes: subscribe to NOW (previously known as NOW TV) where’s it’s available to watch as part of a 7-day free trial; the Cinema Membership will then cost £11.99 per month from then on.

If Zack Snyder’s Justice League is half as epic as the grassroots campaign that willed it into being, then fans are set for something very special indeed. When Justice League disappointed critics and fans alike after its release in 2017, fans of Zack Snyder – director of Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman – earnestly campaigned for his version of the movie to see the light of day, following his removal from the project in post-production.

Few gave them a chance of realising this lofty dream, but after persistent posting of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, Warner Bros gave them what they wanted and more, investing $70 million in the project and giving Snyder the creative freedom he requested.

Still the detractors were cynical of its chances, but it has confounded the naysayers by scoring 75% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, putting the original version in the shade and vindicating the diehards.

What’s so different about this version? Well for one thing it has doubled the original’s runtime, with a 4 hour and 2 minute bladder-bursting duration. You’ll also see the return of a fan-favourite character in a dream sequence (click here for spoilers), while Batman has somewhat of a potty mouth this time around. But beyond the tidbits, critics have said that this movie boasts a much grander, more cohesive vision than the studio’s previous efforts – so we’re sure that fans will not be disappointed.