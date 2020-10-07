iPhone 12, AirTags or AirPods Studio: What are you most excited to see next week?

Apple has finally revealed the date for the iPhone 12 launch event, sending invites for a online show next week, and there’s a ton of products we’re hoping to see. Here’s a quick guide through all the key ones – from the dead certs to the pie in the sky – and make sure to vote on your fave at the end.

By this time in the year, Apple has usually already carted out its next flagship but, what with one thing and another, the September event was iPhone-less. However, we now know the event will take place on October 13 at 6 PM BST (10 AM PDT) and you’ll be able to watch the event with us right here:

We’ll have all the key details on this page after the big event so make sure to bookmark this page and check back.

For now, on with what we’re expecting to see. As well as the key product reveals we’re about to dig into, the already announced iPad Air 4 and Apple One are expected to be given their all-important release dates – read our roundup of the #TimeFlies event for more info on those.

Let’s dig into all the products we’re expecting to see next Wednesday. Be sure to put your vote down for the device your most excited about once you’ve devoured all the preview goodness.

Read this: Check out our iPhone 11 Recombu review

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Apple began expanding the lineup several years back – adding the “Plus” moniker – and then continued the expansion all the way to last year where we had the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Well, Apple isn’t done and this year we are expecting an iPhone 12 mini as well. At first, it seemed we’d just be getting two sizes of iPhone 12 – 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models. However, tips from leakers like DuanRui have pointed towards the return of the Apple “mini” moniker – last seen on the iPod mini.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max



Silicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9Ht — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) September 25, 2020

Aside from naming conventions, we’re expecting to see a few snazzy new features on these new iPhone 12 models – from a new industrial design, an OLED display, triple camera setup and the latest A14 Bionic processors.

Pricing of iPhone 12 is expected to start at $749 while iPhone 12 mini is set to cost $649. UK usually gets a rough deal with iPhones, and so we’re expecting pricing to be about the same at £749 and £649 respectively (via MacRumors).

Read this: Check out our iPhone 11 Pro Recombu review

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Like in 2019, we’re expecting two models of “Pro” this year. However, some rumours are pointing towards there being more differences than just size this time.

Reports from Jon Prosser and The Fast Company have said the Pro Max will get a LiDAR camera and 5G mmWave respectively, while the regular Pro may be left without the former and only get “regular” sub-6GHz 5G you find on most current 5G phones.

For size, we’re expecting the regular iPhone 12 Pro to be 6.1-inch – just like iPhone 12 – and for iPhone 12 Pro Max to be 6.7-inch.

iPhone 12 Pro pricing is expected to begin at $999, with the Pro Max kicking off pricing at $1099.

Related: Let us know what you think is the best iPhone

Apple AirTags

While the full iPhone 12 reveal seems like a dead cert for this event, the next two products are a bit more on the fence.

Apple AirTags have been rumoured for some time and will be the announcement that current tracker king Tile will be dreading. If you’re familiar with the Tile Bluetooth trackers then all you need to know is this is Apple’s take – but using its advanced ultra-wideband location tracking tech.

You’ll be able to pop a tag on your keys, in your bag or even on electrical devices so you can find them using Apple’s Find My app if they ever get lost.

No word on pricing yet for these little trackers but Tile devices are relatively cheap – costing between £19.99 and £29.99 for different models.

AirPods Studio

The next ‘could happen’ device is the eventual arrival of some Apple over-ear headphones – the AirPods Studio. These have been rumoured for a long time (via Bloomberg) and those Apple fans who aren’t into the plug-y nature of AirPods can begin to get hyped.

The AirPods Studio are expected to have all the nifty Apple switching and connectivity tech afforded to all devices in its ecosystem, while also providing support for features like Dolby Atmos and ANC as well as customisable bands and gesture controls (via MacWorld). Pricing is expected to be somewhere between £350-£400.

Arm MacBook

While either of the two previous products could be Tim Cook’s “one more thing” of the evening, if Apple really wants to go out with a bang then we could see the very first Apple Silicon MacBook.

Ever since Apple announced the transition to Arm away from Intel earlier in the year, we’ve been waiting to get confirmation of its first product – could next Wednesday by the day?

A 12-inch MacBook is expected to be the first commercially available Apple Silicon Mac, with rumours pointing towards a starting price of £999, much-improved battery life and the potential for a 12-core processor (via MacRumors).

Those are all the big releases we are either expecting or, simply, hoping to see at the event on October 13. Let your voice be heard in the poll below, head back here to watch the event itself and catch up on all the key details after it’s over.