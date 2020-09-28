Is Facebook safe to use? Tell us your thoughts on the controversial, yet widely popular, social network

Despite seeming like a new and modern company, Facebook launched all the way back in 2004 now – and a lot has happened since. Many of Facebook’s big moments haven’t reflected all that well on the company, yet it remains hugely successful. We want to hear your thoughts on the safety of the platform.

Think of Facebook and its most newsworthy moments and scandals like the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the welfare of its content moderators and photo recognition issues will likely be the first to cross your mind. But, in the face of all that and more, Mark Zuckerberg himself has become worth over $100 billion while Facebook’s success hasn’t faltered much.

While the Cambridge Analytica scandal and moderator welfare stories may have grabbed the biggest headlines, it’s the seemingly “smaller” incidents like the site’s use of photo recognition that has the biggest impact on customer safety.

Along with photo recognition, these more user-centric issues have ranged from allowing the tracking of non-Facebook users, the lack of enforcement regarding minors’ use of Facebook, the accessing of private user data and more.

While Facebook implements several measures to keep users safe from each other and nefarious outside influences, many of the factors relating to “is Facebook safe to use?” boil down to whether you are safe from Facebook on Facebook as well as from the vendors that the social media site allows to access your data.

Back in 2019, Facebook implemented changes to give you more control over the sharing of your data but it was evident soon after that many found them confusing or still didn’t know they existed.

With all that in mind, alongside your personal experience, how do you feel about Facebook? Do you still use the platform? And, if so, do you think Facebook is safe to use? Let us know below: