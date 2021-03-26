James Bond is joining the DC Cinematic Universe

Pierce Brosnan will have a starring role in the upcoming DC film Black Adam, which will feature The Rock as the title character.

The name’s Fate, Dr Fate. That’s what we could hear from the lips of none other than Pierce Brosnan in the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam when it hits our screens in December 2021.

Black Adam will act as a sequel to Shazam!, and will tell the tale of an Ancient Egyptian anti-hero, portrayed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Doctor Fate, meanwhile, will be an adversarial sorcerer capable of performing superhuman feats and casting powerful spells.

However the former 007 actor, who starred in four Bond films including GoldenEye, will not be clad in a Savile Row suit for this role, but may actually have to don the character’s trademark blue and yellow suit which resembling that of Bananaman. Just take a look at the below image:

Even the ice cool superspy would struggle to pull of that look…

Related: How to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League online for free

DC Comics has so far failed to replicate the incredible success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although 2021 is a busy year for the franchise. We’ve already seen the highly anticipated release of the Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League, which gave the cult director full artistic control over his vision after it was compromised in the original release. On August 6, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be released, being a soft reboot of 2016’s flop Suicide Squad (and the lack of a definite article was least of its flaws). If it’s just as big a critical hit as the Snyder Cut, then Black Adam could crown a comeback year for the DC Comics.