Mercedes will soon offer built-in Dolby Atmos sound in its top-end cars

Mercedes is soon to bring Dolby Atmos technology to its premium cars, improving the immersive audio experience thanks to multiple speakers inside the vehicle.

Doly Atmos sound is coming to Mercedes vehicles, and let’s just say that the brand is rather excited by this prospect, even boasting that its cars would become “state-of-the-art concert halls on wheels”. It’s not hard to see where this confidence comes from, and just reading the specifications will surely be music to the ears of anyone who likes their music as much as their Merc.

The Burmester 4D system installed into Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicles will be comprised of:

31 speakers, including 6 3D speakers that emit their sound from above, 4 near-ear speakers in the front seats, an 18.5-liter subwoofer

8 sound transducers (two per seat)

2 amplifiers

1750 watts power

The 3-dimensional nature of this astonishing set up is intended to give far greater depth to the music than can be achieved with mono or stereo systems.

John Couling, Senior Vice President Commercial Partnerships at Dolby Laboratories said: “At Dolby we are passionate about extending the Dolby Atmos Music experience, so that consumers can enjoy it anywhere and Mercedes-Benz shares our vision. We are excited to be collaborating with them to accelerate the adoption of this immersive auditory experience in cars. The integration of Dolby Atmos into the S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach will offer an additional superior feature to customers whether they are in the driving seat or a passenger.”

Dolby Atmos in the Mercedes-Maybach will be available starting from summer 2022, and will be offered for other models shortly thereafter if they are equipped with the new MBUX system that was introduced with the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class.