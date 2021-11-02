Morbius trailer shows Jared Leto in character as the Living Vampire

Jared Leto will play the lead role in Morbius, a movie made in association with Marvel that takes place in the expanded Spider-Man universe.

Just a matter of weeks after the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there’s already another trailer here for the next film in the expanded Spider-Man universe. This one centres on the relatively lesser-known character named Morbius, who is played by Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto.

Leto will certainly be hoping that this superhero movie is afforded a more generous reception than the last one he starred in, Suicide Squad, in which his interpretation of the Joker failed to win over the fans or the critics as the studio had hoped.

Morbius is an altogether different prospect to the Joker; this tragic character is a doctor who accidentally becomes a superhuman vampire due to a failed experiment. The role will be a demanding one, and potentially will be a very interesting character study if well-realised.

You might be thinking that there’s a notable lack of Spider-Man in a movie that is part of the expanded universe for the character. Well, that’s because of a rights dispute over the character between Sony Pictures and Disney (the latter of which owns the rights to other Marvel characters). This movie was made by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel, and while there may be a cameo from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it’s very unlikely to see him in a starring role. Fans will no doubt be eagerly speculating over whether Leto’s Morbius could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that again seems unlikely at this point in time.

Spider-Man’s next entry in the MCU is due for release shortly, on December 17, and will be known as Spider-Man: No Way Home. You’ll have to wait over a year after that to see Morbius on the silver screen, as its release date is currently set for 28 January 2022.