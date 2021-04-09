Netflix has just poached one of Marvel’s biggest stars

Netflix has acquired the rights to one of the best-known Marvel superheroes, in an audacious move that’s bound to frustrate Disney.

In a new deal with Sony Pictures, Netflix will pick up the studio’s films after cinema release, starting from 2022 (at least in the United States). Netflix announced the major move with the below tweet that name-checked some upcoming projects set to join the streaming service when the deal comes into action:

Starting in 2022, Netflix will be the first US streaming home for Sony Pictures films following their theatrical releases. Get ready for UNCHARTED, MORBIUS, BULLET TRAIN & WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, plus future sequels to VENOM, JUMANJI, BAD BOYS & SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 8, 2021

Most notably, it seems to mean that Netflix will be hosting Sony’s Spider-Man films for the foreseeable future, causing yet another twist in the complicated wrangle over the rights to the web-slinging superhero.

If you’re not familiar with the long-running saga, allow me to explain. Marvel sold the rights to Spider-Man back in the 90s, and it ended up with Sony Pictures, the studio responsible for both the original trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi, and the rebooted Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield.

Meanwhile, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, under Disney’s ownership, went from strength to strength, but notably didn’t include Spider-Man at all, despite his importance to the Marvel mythos. Sony Pictures and Disney cut a deal that allowed Spider-Man to appear in some Marvel movies (including Avengers outings and solo films), but Sony Pictures have continued to use the character and his associated villains in unrelated non-MCU movies such as Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse and Venom. Now this new Netflix deal makes Disney’s task of returning Spider-Man to the MCU for good as hard a challenge as constructing the infinity gauntlet.

However, Netflix subscribers are likely to be pleased about the upcoming influx of new films to the streaming service, including the action blockbuster Uncharted which also will star Tom Holland (the current Peter Parker), adventure romp anthology Jumanji, and buddy cop film series Bad Boys.