Last month, we brought you the exciting news there was a new faster production car in the world – the SSC Tuatara. However, since the record reveal video, the attempt has been called into question online. Here’s what’s going on.

The SSC Tuatara appeared to back the record in October by racking up a 316mph speed (averaged over two runs to account for wind and track variance). The record surprised some who may not have heard of the less than mainstream manufacturer, but the company has been here before. However, video footage of the record doesn’t seem to match the reported speeds, with SSC admitting as such.

Read this: Vote for the best phone you can buy

According to AutoExpress, internet sleuths determined the video footage of the attempt showed the car going around 250mph, far shorter than the reported speed. While the CEO of SSC has confirmed a rerun will happen, it’s not clear what happened the first time. Here’s CEO Jerod Shelby’s comments:

“… we were seeing different speeds for the very same run – and the more we looked and the more we tried to analyse, the more we were concerned there were doubts in the relationship between the video and the GPS”

Shelby confirmed the company had the “same doubts” as onlookers had after watching the raw video footage and stated the do-over will happen in the very near future.

Read this: Let us know your pick for the best streaming stick

While it offers no more clarity, the GPS tracking company who was thought to have validated the first attempt have been dragged into the online furore. SSC had stated it used Austrian GPS company Dewetron and 15 of its satellites for the attempt but, now, Dewetron has said it was not involved in an official capacity. SSC says the do-over will be conducted with monitoring from “multiple GPS companies” to ensure the attempt’s validity.

The whole situation remains unclear and we’re not sure if we’ll get any definitive answers regarding what happened with the first attempt. We’ll just have to wait and see if the SSC Tuatara can do the business at the second time of asking when the moment comes.