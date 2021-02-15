An all-new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League has just been released, and it features the fan service we’ve all been waiting for.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a re-cut of the 2017 film that’s made to the director’s exact specifications, will finally be released in March of this year after a passionate social campaign for it to see the light of day. After such zealous support from his fanbase, it’s no surprise that Snyder wanted to repay them in some way — as the new trailer proves, with a hat-tip towards a well-known internet meme.

Listen up for what Joker says just towards the end:

Now if you’re not well-versed in internet lore, you might find it baffling why fans are so excited that the clown prince of crime finally says “We live in a society…” on film.

For years now on social media and messageboards, the line has been used to satirise incels with plenty of resentment and little to no self-awareness, who have repurposed the Joker character to spread their own edgy and anti-social ideas with predictably cringeworthy results. “We live in a society” has been used as a put-down to these kinds of self-pitying online sob stories for several years, so it’s brought much mirth to the memers to finally hear Joker himself say it — even if he’s had to be badgered into it like Bart Simpson in front of his classmates.

It was only recently revealed that Joker would have scenes in the film, and according to the director they will form part of a dream sequence where Batman confronts his nemesis. Fans will not only be pleased to hear the ironic line be delivered, but they will also be relieved that the character has been redesigned without the strange facial tattoos that brought much mockery when Jared Leto first portrayed the character in Suicide Squad.

On top of this unexpected role reprisal, we’ll also see Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller return to form the DC Comics all-star line-up, apparently with hours of new footage that could completely change the tone of the movie.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be released on March 18 on HBO Max; however, this streaming service is currently unavailable in the UK, so it is likely to be released via Video on Demand instead, like Wonder Woman 1984.