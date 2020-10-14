OnePlus 8T: Reasonably-priced spec sheet specimen revealed

The OnePlus 8T has been revealed and it might just be the new king of the upper mid-range, even when entering a crowded market. The new phone gives the OnePlus 8 a boost but handily reduces the price too.

OnePlus has been running its “T” line-up for a few years now and, each year, it provides some incremental upgrades to the flagship from earlier in the year. This year is no different in that respect, except that there is no OnePlus 8T Pro.

Instead, OnePlus chose to create a device that sits between the regular and the Pro while taking the price down a tad, making this a must-buy over the original 8.

Related: Check out our OnePlus 8 Pro review

The new OnePlus 8T looks at its most impressive when laid out on a specs sheet so let’s take a look:

6.55” FHD+ 120Hz OLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

128/256GB Storage

8/12GB RAM

Oxygen OS (Android 11)

4500mAh

Warp Charge 65

There’s a new camera setup compared to the trifecta on the back of the OnePlus 8. The new quad-camera setup features a 48-megapixel lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel monochrome. There’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

You’ll be able to pick up the OnePlus 8T in Lunar Silver or Aquamarine Green. Pricing starts at £549 for 8GB/128GB model and goes up to £649 for the 12GB/256GB device. If you’re in the US, you can only get the latter model and it’ll cost $749.

Related: Vote for your pick for best phone

The Europe bound options will be available from October 23, while the US gets them a tad earlier on October 20.

While we aren’t getting a Pro this year, it doesn’t seem like we are missing out on much. In the current market, there’s not a whole lot OnePlus could’ve offered on top of the 8 Pro beyond wireless charging so this definitely feels like a sensible decision – and the price point is ideal.