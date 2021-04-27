Oppo Find X3 Pro Review

Following the feted Find X2 Pro, has Oppo refined its winning formula for another great smartphone success?

What we love – Easy to handle, with a great screen

The Oppo Find X3 Pro has a wonderful screen that’s well-suited for any media, thanks to a 1440p resolution with HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Despite the fact that this gorgeous screen measures 6.7 inches, this device also feels lightweight and easy to handle compared to behemoths like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Not only does it feel good, it looks good too – the camera module is definitely reminiscent of the iPhone 12 Pro but with a smoother touch, and it’s available in a matte finish which doesn’t pick up pesky fingerprints.

The camera performance is also brilliant, not only with the main sensor but the unusually good ultra-wide too, providing bright and punchy images with high levels of detail. The gimmicky microscopic camera is also good fun, showing you a bug’s eye view of what an LCD screen or ink on paper looks like, at 60x magnification.

The Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers this phone (along with other Android flagships like the OnePlus 9 Pro) delivers top-flight performance when it comes to gaming or image processing, while Oppo’s ColorOS software has also seen a welcome user-friendly upgrade since its last iteration.

What we don’t like – Battery capability is not the best, and there’s not much of a buzz

The Oppo Find X3 Pro gets you through the day without needing a charge (that’s around five to six hours of screen time), but it doesn’t deliver much more than that, which pales in comparison to some peers. However, this is made up for by the simply unparalleled SuperVOOC fast charging, boosting the phone from 0% to 100% in around forty minutes.

The periscope zoom camera present on the Oppo Find X2 Pro has been ditched, so you can’t get sharp 30x or 100x images — but this might be for the best, as its absence slims down the camera module considerably.

An unusual problem raised by this phone is its puny vibration motor. In our experience we even missed calls and messages because we couldn’t tell that it had gone off; we even took the drastic action of turning the phone off silent to stay in the loop.

Verdict

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is an excellent phone overall that acquits itself excellently in all the areas that really matter: screen, camera, and performance. It pushes itself above rivals in regards to its ultra-wide camera, its super fast charging, and its attractive design, though you might be disappointed if you require multi-day battery life, a proper zoom camera or even just a phone that vibrates enough for you to notice when you get a notification.