Recombeers: Gaming on the toilet and Surface Pro 8 leaks

The third episode of Recombeers is now available to watch, as Deputy Editor Max Parker and I touch upon all the biggest tech stories of the week, including the merits of playing your Nintendo Switch on the toilet.

There’s been no shortage of tech stories to pick apart this week, and you’ll see as much in today’s episode, with leaks and rumours abound particularly on the smartphone and laptop scene.

In the Winners and Losers segment, Max and I analyse the newly leaked pictures of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4, both of which are slated for a potential January 2021 release date.

As a mobile-fanatic, Max delves into his take on the rumours that we might not see a new Galaxy Note smartphone in 2021, after which we both go all out about the merits of triple-A titles on the Nintendo Switch, particularly with the next week’s release of Doom Eternal for the system.

For Show and Tell, you can get a proper look at the gorgeous M1 chipset MacBook that Max has been binging Netflix on testing for review, while I share my thoughts on the recently announced Zepp Z smartwatch ahead of my final review. Let’s just say that if you’re in the market for a premium-looking smartwatch that has a long battery life – this could be right up your street.

And as ever we turn to you, our viewers, to read out whatever you’ve left for us in the YouTube comments section. One comment, in particular, resulted in us weighing up the hairstyles of various members of the team, so you never know what you’re going to get. Just be sure to leave a comment on today’s video for your chance to featured in a later episode.