Samsung is considering a camera partnership that could make OnePlus jealous

Rumours indicate that Samsung could buddy up with a renowned camera brand, just like OnePlus did recently. Would the deal attract more customers?

According to reports, Samsung is considering a partnership with the prestigious camera brand Olympus to strengthen its photographic reputation. But of course, it wouldn’t be the first brand to sign such a partnership in order to strengthen its snapper credentials – in fact it has become something of a trend in recent years.

As per the info I got, both Samsung and Olympus held talks about a possible partnership. The current status and extent of this partnership is not exactly clear. They could work on a special edition Fold or we could see this happen on 'H3' (S22 Ultra)https://t.co/y4ykWKIIR7 — Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) April 7, 2021

The latest news was reported by Tom’s Guide (in French), and swiftly confirmed by several in-the-know Samsungites such as Yogesh, above. So far, the rumour is just that the two prestige brands are in discussions, but a deal would not be surprising.

To mention just a few similar examples, Leica has long been associated with Huawei, and Zeiss has worked with Nokia and Vivo; but the most recent, and one of the most high-profile examples of a photography brand linking arms with a mobile manufacturer, has surely got to be OnePlus and Hasselblad.

OnePlus phones, though highly respected for their powerful performance and gorgeous screens, have historically lagged behind their rivals when it comes to photography. The Hasselblad partnership was forged in an effort to improve on this weak spot, and in our review of the OnePlus 9 Pro, we were impressed by the snappers’ step up.

Samsung will no doubt be hoping that any association with the Japanese brand Olympus will also bring physical improvements as well as a touch of class. Having said that, we were already fairly satisfied with the camera on the Samsung Galaxy S21 – in our opinion, it’s the screen and the battery that require the most work if Samsung is to cement its place as the top Android performer.