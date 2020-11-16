Sennheiser CX 400BT Review

In a world of convenient but pricey Apple AirPods and remarkable sound quality from Sony and Bose, it can be hard to stand out. With the Sennheiser CX 400BT, it’s about value. Sennheiser brings quality across the board to a reasonable price with these unassuming wireless buds.

What we love – Comfortable fit, simple design and impressive sound

The Sennheiser CX 400BT are a picture of simplicity and it’s all the better for it. The earbuds aren’t particularly eye-catching but the all black design remains stylish. The design is simple too – with no stem or wing tips. Instead, you simply twist them in for a comfortable and secure fit. You do get varying sizes of standard tips to help customise the fit to your ear however, just in case the initially fitted ones aren’t for you.

The simplicity of the CX 400BT earbuds allows them to truly shine in the sound department. Sennheiser touts that its 7mm drives aim to offer quality stereo sound, natural mids, strong bass and clear treble. The proof is in the pudding and the CX 400BT live up to the hype.

While you can get added detail at higher prices, these Sennheiser headphones provide strong all-round quality in almost every other category. There’s an impressive sound stage, providing powerful bass and natural sound no matter the song.

What we don’t like – Not the loudest and battery life could be better

The Sennheiser CX400 BT earbuds punch above their weight in the sound category but they do slightly fall short in the volume department. The volume could certainly do with the ability to go a little higher to truly justify your certified bangers and fully serve the detailed audio it already provides.

It’s far from a deal breaker but the CX400 BT do underperform in the battery life department compared to some rivals. You’ll only be able to get around 6.5 hours out of the earbuds themselves, with twenty hours offered by the charging case. Some rivals have managed to surpass 10, even 20, hours so those looking for a set of earbuds with a good level of modern stamina should likely look elsewhere.

Verdict

The Sennheiser CX400 BT wireless earbuds are an ideal pick for audiophiles who don’t want to go beyond the £200 mark. The quality sound and basic design provide a delightful, no fuss audio experience. However, there’s more features and better battery life to be had among some competitors.

