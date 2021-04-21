Shanghai Auto Show: The best from Lexus, Audi, and more

The Shanghai Auto Show has seen a range of new electric vehicles released from big brands. Here’s our rundown of some highlights.

Electric vehicles were the order of the day at Auto Shanghai, the annual motoring show held in the Chinese metropolis. Despite coronavirus restrictions in place at the event, many new announcements were made on 19-20 April this year, which could make waves in the automotive industry.

Toyota

The Japanese car manufacturer revealed a concept version of the BZ4K, a zero-emission battery electric vehicle. Developed in collaboration with Subaru, this medium-size SUV is expected to hit the market in mid-2022.

The brand promises that the car will deliver excellent driving range, off-road capability, and more response than ever thanks to a new “drive by wire” system. ‘Toyota has stated that it aims to offer 15 electric vehicles by 2025.

Lexus

The world debut of Lexus’ new hybrid ES saloon car also occurred in Shanghai, and the manufacturer announced that it would continue in the model’s tradition of “quiet, smooth performance and high levels of cabin comfort and spaciousness”, but also introduce new technology-led equipment features.

These features include fine-tuning of to the brakes, suspension, and headlights, plus the adoption of the Lexus Safety System+ in case of emergencies on the road.

Audi

The German luxury car brand introduced the A6 e-tron concept to the world, and it sure looks the part if the images are anything to go by.

This all-electric car boasts an impressive range of more than 700km, and can go from 0-60mph in less than four seconds. While the car itself can zoom away in short order, you will have to be a bit more patient if you want to buy one; t’s not expected to go on sale until 2023.

Related: The Audi Q4 E-Tron has launched with Sonos sound

And finally…

What would a car trade show be without showcasing something slightly more wacky on four wheels? You’ve seen what the big international brands have unveiled, but feast your eyes on this coquettish little convertible:

The Wuling Houngguang Mini EV Cabrio is as cute as a button and almost as cheap; costing approximately $4,230, this electric vehicle is designed for short trips around the city, with a top speed of 62mph and a range of 75-110 miles per charge.

I know what you’re thinking… where can I buy one? Well so far it has not yet been exported to the West, but rumour has it that when it does land on these shores, it will go by the name of FreZe Froggy. Just take my money.