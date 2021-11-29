Sony may be planning a new mobile phone controller, according to an uncovered patent

It seems that Sony is planning a smartphone controller accessory that quite closely resembles its famous PlayStation DualShock controller, at least according to the initial patent filing.

Sony might have put the PS Vita firmly on the back-burner, but that doesn’t mean that it will abandon mobile gaming for good. In fact, according to a new patent filing discovered by Video Games Chronicle, it seems that the tech giant is set to step back into the arena of portable play with a smartphone controller that resembles the iconic DualShock pad.

The official description summarises the above sketch as “a left side grip portion and a right side grip portion gripped by the left and right hands of the user”. We can see that classic PlayStation heritage coming through, directional buttons on one side and the classic Triangle, Circle, Cross, and Square buttons on the right hand side. Omitted from this initial image is “a shaft portion that can be tilted by the user, and detect the tilting direction and tilting amount of the shaft portion.”

The planned accessory seems to resemble the PlayStation 4’s controller rather than that of the new PS5, the latter of which was one of our foremost recommending factors for the console as a whole due to the incredibly advanced haptic feedback that made games so much more immersive.

The planned release of this new mobile gaming hardware certainly indicates that Sony is going to take a renewed interest in the field, which is a burgeoning and highly valuable market where Sony currently lags far behind the likes of Apple. Could we soon see more Sony exclusives migrating to the mobile platform in the wake of this development? We’ll keep our eyes peeled to see what could come next from the major Japanese tech brand.