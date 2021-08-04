Spotify is testing whether it can get away with playing adverts to paid-up subscribers

Spotify is piloting a new scheme that could see fee-paying subscribers still subjected to having their music interrupted by adverts.

If you’re currently stuck using a free Spotify subscription, you’ll know how irritating it is to have your playlist cut up with the same repetitive adverts every few songs. But now it has emerged that Spotify is testing a new tier of subscription that will see you having to pay a monthly fee, and still be subjected to those ads.

The big difference is that the so-called Spotify Plus plan, which could cost just $0.99 per month according to The Verge (although different price points are apparently being tested), will allow users to skip songs an unlimited amount of times — a useful feature that is still denied to non-paying users of the service.

Related: Spotify wants to tap into your ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ via emotion-based recommendations

Some people browsing Spotify’s free version have already spotted in-app adverts offering the new service, but it’s still far from being confirmed as a mainstay of the brand’s offering.

In a statement given to The Verge, Spotify said: “We’re always working to enhance the Spotify experience and we routinely conduct tests to inform our decisions… We’re currently conducting a test of an ad-supported subscription plan with a limited number of our users… Some tests end up paving the way for new offerings or enhancements while others may only provide learnings. We don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”

Related: Music to fans’ ears? Spotify’s owner plans to buy Arsenal FC

So what do you think of the concept behind Spotify Plus?

If you’re currently using the free service, would a small fee be worth the ability to skip songs whenever you want? Or do you think it’s a bit cheeky to ask for cash but still play adverts too?

Let us know what you think in the poll below: