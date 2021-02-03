Tesla recalls Model S and Model X cars because of screen faults

The electric car manufacturer has recalled some of its models because of a serious fault with the touchscreen control panel.

A number of Tesla cars in the United States have been recalled due to a technical issue. The problem affects Model S cars built between 2012 and 2018 and Model X cars built between 2016 and 2018.

According to the BBC, these problems include:

the loss of rear-view camera images and controls for heating, air conditioning and defrosting

the potential loss of audible chimes and alerts associated with indicators and the drive-assistance Autopilot feature

Evidently those are worrying issues to have on your car, and it’s not gone unnoticed by Tesla customers; the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reviewed 12,523 claims and complaints regarding the above, and consequently has requested a recall of 158,000 cars.

The interior of Tesla cars has just undergone a major revision, and we certainly hope that no such problems will affect any of the newly minted models.

The redesign means that the touchscreen now takes a widescreen format with slimmer bezels, and the 10-teraflop power of the entertainment system means that it’s even capable of playing video games such as Witcher 3 (on the passenger screen that is, not the driver’s console).

The main console is just one of the key features that has attracted customers to the Californian brand, along with its excellent on-road skills and the allure of electrical power over fossil fuels. In fact, the Tesla Model 3 was the most-registered car in the UK for December 2020, and so the brand and its celebrity co-founder Elon Musk will surely be hoping that the touchscreen flaw will not dent confidence in the burgeoning brand.