The 50th anniversary edition of the classic Lamborghini Countach is here, but only 112 will ever be made

Lamborghini has unveiled its gorgeous anniversary tribute to the legendary Countach, but only 112 of these limited edition cars will be produced.

The famously wedge-shaped Lamborghini Countach is in some ways still the archetypal sports car in most everyone’s mind’s eye, turning heads for its looks as well as its speed. Now the prestigious Italian brand has released a limited-edition version of the classic car, which combines a similar design with even more impressive internals.

The Countach LPI 800-4 is packed with a 6.5-litre V12 engine that’s capable of 769bhp, and its augmented by a 34-bhp electric motor enhanced by a 48-volt supercapacitor. All that muscle makes for a powerhouse performance: the new Countach can go 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds, 124mph in 8.6 seconds, and the top speed is 221mph.

The design pays homage to the original but is nonetheless very modern too; the body panels are all constructed from carbonfibre, the air vents are 3D-printed, and there’s an 8.4-inch touchscreen control panel in the centre of the dashboard.

However, one major design change that might cause controversy among true devotees is the move to slim horizontal LED headlights, rather than the iconic but admittedly inelegant pop-up headlights of the original. Harrumph.

The original Lamborghini Countach was unveiled in 1971 and captured the public imagination more or less from that very moment. In fact even its name is derived from “contacc” in Piedmontese, which is an expression of astonishment somewhat similar in meaning to the noise you’ll make when you learn how much one of the 112 new special edition models costs: €2 million (£1.7 million) before tax. If your pocket money will cover that cost, deliveries start in 2022.