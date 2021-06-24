The Batman: Upcoming movie starring Robert Pattison is reportedly undergoing reshoots

According to a source, the DC Comics movie that stars Robert Pattison as the caped crusader will reshoot some scenes before its final release.

The highly-anticipated screen return of the Dark Knight is taking a little longer to complete than the director and producers had foreseen. According to The Daily Record, reshoots will take on location in Glasgow next month and will involve both Robert Pattison, who will play the title character, and Colin Farrell, who will play Oswald Cobblepot — better known, of course, as The Penguin.

The filming will apparently take place in mid-July at the Merchant City and the Glasgow necropolis, while further material will be shot in York. There has been no word as to whether the release date will be further delayed, so we assume that it is still set to hit the screens on March 4, 2022.

This interpretation of the DC Comics character, simply entitled The Batman, seems to be the most gothic version yet.

See Also: This is the one thing Batman cannot do – and he might go down in your estimation

The first trailer literally drops plenty of clues about the film, which seems laced with menace and threat throughout, and even shows Batman dealing a severe beating to a street criminal who gets on the wrong side of him. Gee willikers, we’ve certainly come a long way from days of shark-repellent bat spray in the Adam West television serial.

Along with Robert Pattison and Colin Farrell, the cast will also include Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as the crime lord Carmine Falcone.

Related: Michael Keaton will return as Batman, nearly 30 years after hanging up his cape

As with many blockbuster movies of late, The Batman has been rescheduled twice due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. First intended for release on June 25, 2021, it was then shifted back several months to October 21, before once again being delayed to March 4, 2022. If we have to wait any longer, we might as well get the Bat Signal out and summon him ourselves.