The Mandalorian: Disney has airbrushed out an unwelcome guest

Viewers spotted an intruder in one of the recent episodes of the Star Wars TV show – but fortunately, Disney has been quick to fix the problem.

Were you watching very closely? If so, you may have noticed something out of place in the fourth episode of The Mandalorian’s second season, at approximately the 18:54 timestamp; a crew member was just visible in the frame, wearing clothes that would have been distinctly out of place even on a wretched hive of scum and villainy such as Tattooine.

Take a look at the far left hand side of the image below:

Dubbed “Jeans Guy” by the internet (though I would have preferred “Qui Gon Jean”), he quickly amassed the kind of rabid cult following that only Star Wars fans could award to a character that has no lines and no significance to the plot. Our favourite homage so far has to be this fake action figure dedicated to the blunder:

The error was reminiscent of the famous coffee cup that was present for a spit-second in the last series of Game of Thrones, but at least this time the response seems to be more affectionate than unforgiving. But perhaps that’s down to the praise the series has won from Star Wars fans – in contrast to the disappointment felt by many fantasy fans when the Westeros saga came spluttering to a halt last year.

However, once notice of the minor production oversight reached Disney, the offending crew member was swiftly edited out of the shot, so you’ll no longer be able to see the famous denim when you rewatch the episode on Disney Plus.