The Mandalorian Season 2: First trailer gives glimpse at Baby Yoda’s next adventure

Eager to know all about the latest news, trailers and even the release date for The Mandalorian season two? This is the way.

Get ready Star Wars fans, a new season of The Mandalorian is coming in fast. Hot on the trail of the hit first season, the second season of The Mandalorian looks set to expand the wider Star Wars universe as our titular bounty hunter and Baby Yoda explore new parts of the galaxy.

Of course, if you haven’t seen The Mandalorian season one, we highly recommend jumping out of this article and doing so before you read on (trust us, you’re in for a treat). For all those who are caught up, let’s dive right into all the information we know for The Mandalorian season two.

The Mandalorian Season 2 – First Trailer

After a long old wait, the first trailer for The Mandalorian season two has finally dropped. In this sneak peak for the new season, it’s clear that the focus this time around will be on finding a home for Baby Yoda. After all, while they do make for a great TV-duo, the Manadalorian’s bounty hunter lifestyle is no place for a child.

Within the trailer, an ominous voice tells our titular hero that Baby Yoda will be safe in the hands of the Jedi. Until now, we’ve yet to see any member of the Jedi make an appearance in The Mandalorian, but season two is set to chance that with the introduction of some familiar faces.

The Mandalorian Season 2 – First Look Images

Before the first trailer dropped, fans were given a few choice images of The Mandalorian season two. Within these shots we can see the return of some classic season one characters such as Cara Dune and Greef Karga.

Big bad Moff Gideon will also reappear in the new season, and probably out with a vengeance after the state he was left it in during the season one finale.

The Mandalorian Season 2 – Release Date

Set the date on your calendar, The Mandalorian season two will premiere October 30th on Disney Plus.

Where can I watch The Mandalorian Season 2?

This should go without saying, but just in case you were hoping the show might turn up on terrestrial TV at some point – it won’t. As an exclusive to the streaming service, The Mandalorian is only available to watch on Disney Plus.

At just £5.99 a month however (or £59.99 per annum), Disney Plus happens to be one of the most affordable streaming services out there, so you can always dive in just to watch The Mandalorian and cancel your subscription before you pay too much.