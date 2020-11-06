The Mandalorian Season 2: How to stream episode 2 ‘The Confrontation’ online

The Mandalorian Season 2: Looking to stream the second episode of The Mandalorian’s latest season? For everything you need to know, including what to expect and when the episode airs, just keep reading on.

We might only be one episode into the latest adventure of our favourite bounty hunter and Baby Yoda, but the stakes are high as we continue the Mandalorian’s journey to return The Child to its people.

Just in case you’ve yet to catch up with last week’s episode, we won’t be dropping any major spoilers for The Mandalorian, instead focusing on how you can catch up with this week’s episode.

Read this: Everything you need to know about WandaVision

Mandalorian Season 2: When does episode 2 ‘The Confrontation’ come out?

Good news Star Wars fans, the second episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 is now available to stream. Just as with all episodes of this new series, ‘The Confrontation’ has premiered on a Friday, making it the perfect watch to lead us all into the weekend.

How can I watch The Mandalorian Season 2, episode 2?

Just in case it wasn’t already obvious (given how much Disney goes on about the show), The Mandalorian is only available to stream on Disney Plus. That means that if you want to watch The Mandalorian on your smartphone, TV or laptop, you’ll have to sign up to Disney Plus.

Luckily however, Disney Plus happens to be one of the more affordable streaming service out there, with a reasonable request of £5.99 a month, or an even better £59.99 a year which saves you 15% when compared to the monthly rate.

Related: Disney Plus Review

Plus, once you’re done with The Mandalorian there’s a ton of great content on Disney Plus worth binging. The obvious choice is to start streaming all 30-seasons of The Simpsons (or maybe just the first 8 or 9) and then have a cheeky little Marvel Cinematic Universe sesh that should last a measly three days.