The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here, and long-time fans are in for a treat

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a blast from the past for fans who are devotees of the superhero franchise.

Marvel fans have been living the high life this year, what with a slate of new shows on Disney Plus and blockbusters such as Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings appearing on the big screen, but it looks like the very best is still yet to come if you’re crazy about comic books. Just feast your eyes on the newest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home…

Due to a spell gone wrong, courtesy of Doctor Strange, there’s a clash of many Spider-Man universes all at once taking place in this movie — and it’s almost an overwhelming experience to see so many references to beloved films in the franchise’s past. There are star turns from the Green Goblin as played by Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from the trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, as well as an appearance from Jamie Foxx as Electro from the Amazing Spider-Man 2.

But the question that’s still on fans’ lips, even after seeing that smorgasboard of Spidey lore, is simple: will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man in the other movies, also make their triumphant return clad in the famous red and blue spandex suit?

So far the social media speculation has been at fever pitch, but we’re still yet to hear any official confirmation of whether there will be other potential Peter Parkers in the movie. To find out the answer, it looks like you’re simply going to have to wait until the film hits cinemas on 17 December 2021.