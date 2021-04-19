Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Surprise trailer arrives for Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster

A new trailer for the next MCU movie has dropped unexpectedly, and there’s lots to get excited about for superhero stans.

The trailer for Marvel’s martial-arts movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has just been released, featuring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and many more familiar faces. You can check it out via the official embedded video below:

If the trailer is anything to go by, then we’ll be in store for stunning one-on-one fight sequences, massive epic battles, and a mystery entwining the whole thing — along with a new superhero joining the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What more could you possibly want?

The director, Destin Daniel Cretton, has previously said about the film: “We wanted to make sure that Shang-Chi was just like any of us. I want to watch this movie and say, ‘Yes, that’s how I feel. I feel out of place sometimes, and I cover it up with humor.’ He’s a kid who is out of his element and a fish out of water here in the U.S., and he’s covering it up with this charisma that I find very relatable.” This seems a bit reminiscent of fan-favourite Thor’s awkward but endearing introduction to the MCU, so we hope for a similar mix of fighting and fun from this film.

2020 was a lean year for Marvel megafans, but so far 2021 is making up for it in spades. Not only has Disney Plus launched new and exclusive series such as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (with Loki and Hawkeye still to come), while we’re still eagerly anticipating Eternals and the Black Widow standalone movie as well. Let’s just hope that some cinemas will have survived the coronavirus strictures, so that the movies can be seen on the big screen where they belong.