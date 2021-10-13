The next Apple Event could be very good news if you need to upgrade your laptop

Apple has revealed the date for its next tech showcase, and all the signs point towards a big upgrade to its MacBook Pro line.

The tech giant Apple is set to host another of its trademark events on 18 October 2021, where it is widely expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro boasting significant updates to the screen and processor.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

Announced with a promotional animation that recalls the moment when Star Wars‘ Millennium Falcon jumps into lightspeed, Apple has once again written an unmissable date into the calendars of tech fans the world over. It’s only been a few weeks since the September Event where the iPhone 13 was unveiled, along with updates to the iPad range, but this time we think that Apple will have upgrades to the MacBook Pro in its sights.

Here are the big changes that you could see arriving to Apple’s premium laptop…

Performance. The biggest upgrade could come courtesy of the M1X processor’s introduction, with Bloomberg suggesting that it will pack 8 high-performance cores, 2 energy-efficient cores and 32 graphics cores.

Aside from the MacBook Pro, it’s also possible that we’ll see AirPods 3 and a new Mac Mini launched at the same event.

If those juicy rumours have whetted your appetite, then you can follow Apple’s event live on October 18 from 10am PDT (6pm UK time), via the embedded YouTube video above.