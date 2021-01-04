The Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date just dropped, and it’s a lot sooner than you’d think

The next flagship phone from Samsung has been given an official launch date, and this year it will arrive earlier than ever.

Usually we see Samsung’s premium S-series smartphones arriving in February – but this year will see a change of tack, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 set to drop on January 14 according to an official tweet from Samsung. So it looks like the tech world of 2021 could get off to a good start right away!

Your experiences are about to get even more epic on January 14, 2021.

Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T pic.twitter.com/IVKmxn3Epv — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 3, 2021

The Galaxy S21 will be the sequel to last year’s S20, which will be a tough act to follow. We loved the handy size of this device, along with its incredibly detailed QHD+ 120Hz display which took immersion to a new level. The camera also received significant improvements, enough to rival the best Apple had to offer, but that’s not to say it was perfect.

The S20 had a relatively unimpressive optical in-screen fingerprint scanner that could take a few attempts before working, and the highly demanding screen soon drained the 4000mAh battery. When the S21 makes its debut, we hope that those two problems will be solved to make it a truly fearsome flagship.

Rumours so far predict an improvement to the chipset, more specifically to the Exynos 2100 (or the Snapdragon 888 in North America), which should make it even speedier than its predecessor. Like the previous version, it’s also said to be available in three distinct editions, namely the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra which is the most powerful and most expensive of the lot (and will boast as many as four high-resolution cameras).

Though the smartphone is sure to be an impressive bit of kit, we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on it and run it through our rigorous testing before we can recommend whether or not it’s a must-buy. According to our ongoing poll of the best phones, Recombu readers rate the iPhone 11 Pro as the best, with the S20 languishing back in 6th place. Samsung will surely hope to turn that pecking order upside down with this imminent release.