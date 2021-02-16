The Witcher 3 has been de-mastered for PS1, with hilarious results

The immersive fantasy RPG has been tweaked and remade for the Sony fifth-generation console, and Geralt doesn’t exactly look like Henry Cavill any more…

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was one of the greatest games to be released on the last console generation, unleashing a fully-realised fantasy world with quests galore, forbidding enemies, and a gripping story tying it all together. If you had to show someone the leaps and bounds made in gaming since the days of the PS1, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to pick this game as your example — but that’s why it’s so funny to see the opposite happen, with the 2015 blockbuster “remade” for the console that’s 20 years its senior.

In the original game, there’s this suggestive and seemingly suspenseful scene where Geralt of Rivia nearly meets his match with a spider-crab. The firelight dancing around the room, the smooth, wet skin of the protagonist, and the metal and wooden furnishings are all well-rendered enough to help us suspend disbelief and imagine we’re there in the moment.

Then along comes the PS1 version. The fire isn’t flickering so much as it’s twitching, and if you think that’s bad then just wait until Geralt’s right-angled right foot emerges from the bathtub, while the water remains curiously undisturbed. The scene mostly follows the original beat-by-beat — albeit with an alarmingly box-chested hero this time around, and a noticeably less curvy love interest — until the skit takes a turn for the bizarre right at the end.

The Witcher has been a great success not just as a video game but also as a Netflix adaptation, which saw Henry Cavill take on the mantle of the monster slayer. Part of its appeal also lay with a famous bathtub scene, though in this case his body looks to be sculpted from Michelangelo’s marble rather than PS1 polygons.

We’re probably not the only ones looking back wistfully at The Witcher. The game came from CD Projekt, the same developers behind Cyberpunk 2077, and while they may have expected similar critical and audience acclaim for their newest title, unfortunately things have gone from bad to worse for the beleaguered blockbuster.