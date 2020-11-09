The Witcher Season 2: The second season of Netflix’s hit adaptation, The Witcher, isn’t too far off from hitting our screens, but in the meantime there’s a ton of news, leaks and filming updates to pour over.

Hey, Valley of Plenty! Get ready to toss a coin to your Witcher all over again as we anticipate the second season of Netflix’s hit series. While the show had a few hit and miss moments over the course of its first season, there’s no denying that it easily became one of Netflix’s biggest shows during its debut, and as such we have high hopes for how season two will turn out.

Not the least because it’s just so cool to see Geralt of Rivia brought to life by Henry Cavill, and judging by his recent Instagram posts, he’s looking more swole than ever. Okay, before I end up stanning too much for Cavill, let’s dive into all the things we know so far about The Witcher season two.

The Witcher Season 2 Filming – Covid-19 hits the show’s production

Production on The Witcher season two has seen a fair amount of trouble recently, and it’s all down to Covid-19. Filming has had to cease not once, but twice, with another four members of production having recently tested positive for the virus.

As of November 7, production has had to shut down for the second time on The Witcher until the crew can be sure that the risk of contracting the virus has diminished. The news broke shortly after Henry Cavill took to Instagram to confirm that the show was about to begin filming at Arborfield Studios, just outside of London.

The Witch Season 2 Release Date – When is The Witcher returning to Netflix?

At present, The Witcher season two is still scheduled for a 2021 release date, although the numerous setbacks owed to the coronavirus could result in the show being delayed until 2022. As soon as Netflix provides an update regarding the show’s release date, we’ll update this section.