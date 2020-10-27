Assassin’s Creed Netflix Series: Following the announcement of a live-action Netflix series based on the Assassin’s Creed games, here’s everything you need to know about the eagerly anticipated show.

Someone at Netflix just really loves video games. Hot on the heels of The Witcher’s success and the recent trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Netflix has announced not one, not two but three upcoming series based upon the Assassin’s Creed franchise. I think I need to sit down.

Read this: Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 3 now filming

While two of the three series will be an anime and an animated project respectively, the third (and the one we’re most excited about) will be a full blown live-action adaptation. Move over Justin Kurzel, it’s time to let Netflix have a crack at the story of Altair – or any of the series’ many characters for that matter.

Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed – News

With the series having just been announced, there’s very little information to dwell over. There is one interesting titbit however in a quote from Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television:

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise… we’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Read this: Everything we know about the Uncharted movie

All of that seems fairly par for the course, but it’s the mention of “developing the next saga” that has us pondering. If this quote is to be taken at face value, then the series could be about a whole new bunch of characters within the Assassin’s Creed universe. This could open the door for the series to explore a time period not previously featured in the games, or even an opportunity to offer a different take on one of the eras already covered.

Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed – Release Date

Given that the series is still in the very early stages of production, it’ll be a while until we receive word of an official release date. After all, the live-action series is still on the lookout for a dedicated showrunner, so it’s highly unlikely that we’ll get to feast our eyes on the final product before 2022 at the earliest.