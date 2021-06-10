This beautiful Lego typewriter gives a whole new meaning to “writer’s block”

Lego has crafted a gorgeous typewriter from its famous building blocks, and the intricate details are what really make it a collector’s item.

A fan-submitted typewriter set has been made a reality thanks to Lego Imagine. The creation, made by Steve Guinness, is a typewriter inspired by the aesthetics of the early 20th Century, and the keys and carriage really do move as though they were the real thing.

Speaking about his winning suggestion, Guinness said: “I wanted to create something totally different from anything that LEGO has ever done before and showcase that you really can make anything out of LEGO. I bought a vintage typewriter for my research and then played around with bricks and the mechanism until I was happy with the design. I hope it will bring nostalgia to adult fans like me, and wonder and curiosity to younger fans who might not have ever seen a real typewriter!”

Each kit will be accompanied by a letter written and signed by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, chairman of the LEGO Group, which is an appropriate touch as the model is based in part on a typewriter owned by his ancestor and the founder of LEGO, Ole Kirk Christiansen.

This is a set made for determined adults rather than children, hence the 18+ age guideline, and it consists of 2079 individual pieces. The completed model measures 12cm x 27cm x 26cm, and you can even feed paper into the platen roller once it’s in place, while the typebar moves each time you press on the keys and the carriage moves across as you type as well.

If this Lego set doesn’t give you a certain nostalgia for a bygone age of hand-typed letters or a busy office full of clacking machines, then just check out Tom Hanks’ passionate plea in the above video and you’ll be on board the typewriter trend in no time.

The kit will cost £199.99 to buy, and will be available from June 16 for Lego VIPs and on general sale at the LEGO store from July 1.