This fan-made Sonic LEGO set has got the official seal of approval

A LEGO set designed by a Sonic the Hedgehog fan will soon be made a reality, so feast your eyes on this buildable homage to the blue blur himself.

Two regular fixtures in the life of any 90s kid would be Sonic the Hedgehog on the Sega Mega Drive, and a big bucket of multicoloured nondescript chunks of LEGO. This kit brings the two together, perhaps for a new generation – or perhaps for an older generation that still has some memories it doesn’t want to let go of.

This kit was created by a fan named toastergrl on the LEGO Ideas website., and the LEGO group officially approved it after it garnered 10,000 supporters. Named “Sonic Mania – Green Hill Zone”, the set is described as the “ultimate celebration of past and future” for the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

The kit includes the following pieces:

“Classic” Sonic the Hedgehog minifigure

“Classic” Dr Eggman, Motobug and three Flickies as brick-built figures

Heavy Gunner and Heavy Magician as brick-built figures

Green Hill Zone “Palm Tree”, “Spring”, “Bridge and “Loop” modules

Egg Robot mech

Phantom Ruby and Ring accessories

~700 pieces, with 8 new prints (excluding minifigure parts) and a sticker sheet

It looks like a great deal of fun to build, although it’s hard to imagine how a character so celebrated for his speed will work when morphed into a static set of bricks.

However, we had a lot of praise for the recent LEGO Super Mario set, which managed to integrate fun gameplay into the finished creation, so we’re looking forward to seeing how the hedgehog fares compared to the plumber.

With the arrival of this LEGO kit, it’s starting to feel like we’re in the midst of a Sonic revival. Just last year the film adaptation starring Jim Carrey was released, and went on to be one of the biggest hits at the box office (albeit in an uncharacteristic year), while earlier this week witnessed the announcement of Sonic Prime, a 3D-animated series that’s been picked up by Netflix and will arrive in 2022.