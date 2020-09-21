“Ultra Stops at Nothing” – OnePlus 8T is coming, are you excited?

OnePlus has announced when we’ll see the debut of the OnePlus 8T. Following on from the launch of the mid-range OnePlus Nord, the company is returning to its premium flagship line. Let us know if you are excited for the next flagship from OnePlus.

Rumours had already pointed towards an impending launch date for the upcoming OnePlus 8T, placing it firmly alongside Amazon Prime Day. However, as with all rumours, it took OnePlus themselves to give us concrete confirmation on the date.

Related: Best phone

The illustrious date is October 14 and OnePlus announced launch alongside a new snappy catchphrase and a short reveal video:

This time round, #UltraStopsAtNothing. Are you ready for the #OnePlus8T? — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 21, 2020

While OnePlus mentioned the new phone by name, we are still yet to hear anything official regarding a OnePlus 8T Pro. So far, there’s been conflicting rumours regarding whether this model even exists – with noted Samsung leaker MaxJmB giving the 8T Pro a thumbs down while another well-known leakster Evan Blass pointed towards its existence.

Related: Best cheap camera phone

Returning to the phone we know we’ll be seeing, OnePlus 8T specs have also been thoroughly reported on. According to Android Central, this is what you can expect:

Display 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Camera 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel portrait lens

So, what do you think? Are you a OnePlus fan who’s been waiting for the next phone? Or, a previous Apple or Samsung stalwart who’s been looking for a reason to jump ship? We want to know if the OnePlus 8T has caught your eye. Vote below to tell us if you’re excited: