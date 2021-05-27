Uncharted 4 could be coming to PC, according to a leak from Sony

The classic PS4 adventure game could lose its PlayStation-exclusive status and become available to play on PC, according to information leaked from Sony.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was one of the most critically acclaimed video games of the PS4 generation, featuring gripping story, cinematic graphics, and puzzle-solving gameplay we’ve come to know and love from the series by developer Naughty Dog. While it may have been a fitting end to the story of loveable rogue Nathan Drake, it turns out that the 2016 title may have a new lease of life as a PC game.

The original series was always a PlayStation exclusive, and for some years it was arguably one of the biggest draws to Sony’s consoles, so it’s a little surprising to see that it would make the shift over to PC now, five years after its initial release.

The possible launch was revealed in a presentation at Sony’s Investor Relations Day 2021, reports Ars Technica. The focus of the presentation was the surprising revelation that the PS5 has been selling at a loss so far, though it’s expected to turn a profit in June. Alongside this bombshell, Sony also noted ‘More PC Releases Planned’ on a slide labelled ‘New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios’. Uncharted 4 was listed alongside Days Gone, which has in fact already launched on PC, so we might not even have to wait that long to see the daredevil adventurers back in action on a new platform.

That’s not the last you’ll hear from the Uncharted franchise, either. A movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Sully has already been shot, and will be released in February 2022. Given the poor track record of video game to film adaptations, many fans are already bracing themselves for the worst — especially as Wahlberg doesn’t even boast Sully’s signature moustache (at least in the official images released so far…)