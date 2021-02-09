This week we’ve managed to get our hands on the super stylish, super expensive Montblanc Summit Lite smartwatch, and you can check out yours truly unboxing the device, right from the comfort of your own home.

While you can expect our full review of the Montblanc Summit Lite very soon, consider this a sneak peak ahead of the final verdict to give you an idea of what you get straight out of the box.

Let’s face it, at an eye-watering £700, the intrigue is mostly placed on what you get with the device as opposed to the device itself. Well, you’ll have to watch the unboxing for yourself to get the full idea of what’s in store, but before you do, I’ll gladly go through the specs that can be found under the hood of this thing.

Despite what you might assume, the Summit Lite doesn’t actually feature the latest Snapdragon Wear chip. Nope, unlike the TicWatch Pro 3 that released in the tail-end of 2020 (at less than half the price of Montblanc’s wearable), the Summit Lite actually packs the 3100 chipset.

This isn’t the worst setback in the world – after all, the 3100 chipset can still do the job, it’s just a tad surprising given what you’re expected to fork out for the Summit Lite. The answer as to why this is the case might have something to do with the existing Montblanc smartwatches that currently go for a higher price – over a grand in some cases! It would be a bit daft on paper if the more affordable smartwatch in your range had the highest specs available.

Watch this: The Tech Spurt on Recombeers

Outside of this hiccup however, the Summit Lite operates just as you would expect a Wear OS watch to operate, with staple features including Google Pay, Google Assistant and a bevy of third party apps.

The Summit Lite does have a few exclusive tricks up its sleeve however, with several Montblanc brand watch faces. The default watch face is very fitness and wellbeing focused, but it has a nice simplicity that reminds me of the Fitbit Sense.

This push towards health and fitness tracking can also be found with several unique apps, including a cardio coach that can let you know if you’ve recovered fully enough to endure another workout.

To hear the final word on the Montblanc Summit Lite, stay tuned to Recombu and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.